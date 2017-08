Gallery: Britain’s World Championship Defenders and Contenders

Britain had a whale of a meet at the world championships of 2015 winning a record 9 medals . As we discussed on the preview podcast , all but Jazz Carlin, will be in Budapest to try and defend those medals. There are also a number of additional contenders for the podium places. Some are profiled below along with those trying to repeat from Kazan; click any photo to launch the gallery and to see when they swim.Banner image courtesy Speedo