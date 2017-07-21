Gallery: Britain’s World Championship Defenders and Contenders

Britain had a whale of a meet at the world championships of 2015
winning a record 9 medals
. As we discussed on the
preview podcast
, all but Jazz Carlin, will be in Budapest to try and defend those medals. There are also a number of additional contenders for the podium places. Some are profiled below along with those trying to repeat from Kazan; click any photo to launch the gallery and to see when they swim.
Adam Peaty won two individual golds in Kazan – he’ll be a strong favourite in both 50 and 100m breaststroke events.. The sprint final is on Wednesday while… (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
…the 100m final is on Monday. Two years ago Ross Murdoch also made the 100m podium and goes again this year. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Murdoch also goes in the 200m as well this time, with the final on Friday. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor won 200IM bronze in 2015 but went one better in Rio. She’ll face down Katinka Hosszu again, with the final on Monday (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
O’Connor also swam the fly leg of the mixed medley which won gold in a world record in 2015. They face perhaps a tougher task to repeat that feat in the final on Wednesday. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
James Guy took 400m silver behind Sun Yang in the 400 free in 2015 – he’ll want to be back on that podium this year in the first final of the meet. Pic: Simone Castrovillari
Guy will also defend his 200m freestyle world title in Tuesday’s final. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Guy’s third medal in 2015 was as part of the world champion 4 x 200 relay. He and Calum Jarvis are back to try and repeat the feat on Friday. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
They’ll be helped by Duncan Scott who goes into the meet world ranked number one in the 100m freestyle. That final is on Thursday. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Another top ranked Brit is Ben Proud who heads the world over 50m freestyle. He’ll go for that on Saturday, while he also has a strong chance in the 50m butterfly which has its final on Monday. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Hannah Miley will look to turn fourth in Rio into precious metal this year – she goes into the 400IM on the final day of competition, an event she is ranked third heading into the competition. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Max Litchfield was also fourth in the 400m Individual medley in Rio – he’ll need to drop a big British record to make the podium in the final on the last night. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Jocelyn Ulyett was the big breakthrough performance of the British trials and is ranked third in the world over 200m breaststroke. The final of that event is on Friday…(Pic: British Swimming)
…where Ulyett will hope to be joined by her Loughborough teammate and world SC champion Molly Renshaw. (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
The Men’s Medley relay narrowly missed the podium two years ago but won silver in Rio. Chris Walker Hebborn will lead off as they look to win another global meal on the final Sunday, (Pic: Simone Castrovillari)
Banner image courtesy Speedo