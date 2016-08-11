We’re halfway through the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and already it’s been a fantastic meet for Britain. Plenty therefore for Katie, Bob and Steve to discuss on this halfway round up.
Banner image courtesy Scottish Swimming/Ian MacNicol
We’re halfway through the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and already it’s been a fantastic meet for Britain. Plenty therefore for Katie, Bob and Steve to discuss on this halfway round up.
Banner image courtesy Scottish Swimming/Ian MacNicol
3 thoughts on “Olympics Podcast: Halfway Report”
Thank you Pullbuoy for your wonderful website… I wish there was an equivalent for UK Athletics, Rowing and Cycling [yes, there are forums but you provide quality pieces that balance professional journalism with a fan’s enthusiasm, and a Team GB focus … Well done in staying up, as well, for the finals just a night or two to go!
Great cycling blog, also happens to have a swimming related article at the moment…
http://inrng.com/
What PJS said
Comments are closed.