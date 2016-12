Eight days of competition in the pool came to a close with Britain’s best performance at an Olympics since 1908. Six medal secured, comprising one gold and five silvers, gives Bob, Katie and Steve plenty to ponder in this Rio roundup.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Banner image courtesy Scottish Swimming/Ian MacNicol