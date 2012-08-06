Video: Jamieson looks to the future after silver success

Olympic silver medallist swimmer Michael Jamieson is convinced he has what it takes to become a record breaker.

The Scot claimed silver in the 200m breaststroke in London, only missing out on gold due to a world-record swim by Hungarian Daniel Gyurta.

Although many were tipping a successful Games in the pool for Team GB, Glasgow-born Jamieson admits he was only “an outside bet at best” for a medal.

But a stunning swim in his semi-final increased expectations that he lived up to as he improved again to 2.07.43 in the final – a fraction behind Gyurta’s new record of 2.07.28 minutes.

“I thought I was capable of posting a time that would be in and around a medal, but to go 2:07 was a great surprise,” said the 24-year-old.

“I’m not sure I really believed I could win the final until about 25m to go.

“Gyurta is a fantastic swimmer and was the overwhelming favourite coming into the event. He has been challenging that world record all year. He is double world champion as well, so I am delighted I managed to run him so close.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for the coming seasons. I still believe there is room for improvement and I think I will change my goals now.

“Getting that world record now becomes a realistic target. Getting so close to it was fantastic but I look upon it as a silver won rather than a gold lost, definitely.”

