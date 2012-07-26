Women’s 400m freestyle preview analysis

And this is where the afterburners kick in for Pellegrini while the wheels come off for Schmitt. The American loses ground quickly in the last 100m, paying for her early pace, while Muffat at trials holds her form to come home at the head of the pack. Pellegrini can’t catch her but passes Adlington and Schmitt, probably on the final 50m, to finish second. Meanwhile Muffat in Canet makes up a huge amount of ground in the final stage of the race, to finish just 0.13 behind Schmitt, the world number 3 this year.

Splits

A quick look at the splits tells the story. Muffat’s and Adlington’s trials swims are pretty conventional pacing with a 2.4s drop off from first to second 200m, with Muffat just being able to start faster and then hold her pace a bit better, taking about 0.6s out of Adlington in each half. Pellegrini meanwhile, negative split her race in Shanghai by 2.63 seconds giving her the finishing burst needed to win. If she keeps herself in contact then the front runners may find themselves mown down in the closing stages. Meanwhile Schmitt really paid for her opening speed, with her second 200m over 6s slower than her first. We don’t know how her taper was structured at the US trials however, so she may have more in the tank come London – she will need it unless she is more circumspect over the opening 4 lengths.

However, the big stand out is the incredible 5.89s negative split Muffat produced in Canet in a swim that was the polar opposite of her trials performance. Her second 200m split of 1:58.54 would be good enough for 45th in the world in the individual event and shows she has the weapons to counter any tactics her opponents may choose, be it front running or a Pellegrini style late charge. The Frenchwoman starts as a firm favourite on this basis, but needs to get her mental approach right – she was third in Shanghai, but had twice swum faster in the lead up. That slight chink in her armour leaves hope for the others, but she has the pace and strength to win.