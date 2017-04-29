Podcast Extra: 2017 Trials

The main pullbuoy podcast reviewing the 2017 British Championships and world championship trials is already out but there were some extra bits that we didn’t have time for in that edition, so here’s an extra podcast to wrap those up. The 200m butterfly for women produced a surprise result with two swimmers making the consideration time – we tracked down Jemma Lowe to get her views on that event, while we also hear from Duncan Scott who had a great week in Sheffield.

