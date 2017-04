It was a fast and furious week at the British Swimming Championships, with 6 British Records and 29 swimmers selected for the world championships in Budapest. Plenty then to discuss as Bob, Katie and Steve look back over the events in Sheffield, with contributions from Ian Hulme, coach to Jocelyn Ulyett, Sarah Vasey, James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor.

