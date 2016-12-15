Podcast Special – Transplant Swimming

As well as the success that GB’s Olympic and Paralympic swimmers have had in 2016, there is another team that has been ruling the waves internationally, and that’s Britain’s transplant swimmers. Team manager Liam Barnett and some of his team-mates join the podcast to discuss their success.

All of the swimmers featured in this podcast have had a second chance at life thanks to the generosity of their donors. Please think about registering as an organ donor and if you do decide it is for you, make sure your family understand your wishes. For more information visit the NHS Organ Donor Website.

