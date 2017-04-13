Podcast: World Championships Trials Preview

Trials season is well and truly upon us with teams being picked in Canada, Australia, China and around Europe over the past fortnight. Britain is the next major swimming nation to enter the fray with world championship trials taking place in Sheffield next week. In this short preview podcast, Katie and Steve run the rule over what promises to be some intriguing swimming at Ponds Forge.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.