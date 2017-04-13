Trials season is well and truly upon us with teams being picked in Canada, Australia, China and around Europe over the past fortnight. Britain is the next major swimming nation to enter the fray with world championship trials taking place in Sheffield next week. In this short preview podcast, Katie and Steve run the rule over what promises to be some intriguing swimming at Ponds Forge.
4 thoughts on “Podcast: World Championships Trials Preview”
Is Bob returning to future podcasts?
Bob’s done his own podcast with the Litchfield brothers, not sure what’s happening as it was definitely better with the three of them contributing.
Hi Chris, Andy – don’t worry this isn’t a permanent change and all being well Bob will be back on the podcast for Worlds, he just wasn’t able to join us this week. Thanks for listening!
(Also as an aside Bob interviewed Max and Joe for his radio show on Talksport and shared the chats afterwards – we aren’t in competition just yet!)