Budapest Bound – GB Selection Tracker

The British Swimming Championships are underway in Sheffield, a meet that will determine who makes the cut for the World Championships in Budapest later this year (along with a host of other competitions of course). As in previous years we’ll be keeping tabs of how the team is shaping up based on the results and the GB selection policy

Note this is only our interpretation of how the policy will be applied. Beyond those who make the automatic qualifying times, selection is not an exact science and subject to selector discretion, particularly given the inclusion of wildcards. The final team selected may hence differ for a variety of reasons.

The first 4 finals only provided one guaranteed swimmer on the plane to Rio and it was no surprise that it was Adam Peaty. There were plenty of consideration times posted though, and Hannah Miley in particular can feel confident of getting her place. There will be no women’s’ 4 x 200m free relay at worlds though – the quartet were outside the consideration cut off. Meanwhile in non selection events Imogen Clark broke the British Record in the 50m breaststroke with Sarah Vasey also under the old mark, adding further spice to the 100m event coming up on the last day of competition.

