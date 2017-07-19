Budapest 2017, Podcast, World Championships

Britain’s team head off to Hungary for the world championships full of confidence and taking with them almost 20 top 8 world rankings, including four at number one. Potentially a great meet in prospect then and plenty for Steve, Bob and Katie to look forward to in this preview podcast.

Download the Podcast

4 thoughts on “Podcast: 2017 World Championships Preview”

  1. I’ve gone for 10 medals!

    Men’s 4×200 free
    Men’s Medley
    Mixed Medley
    Peaty x 2
    Scott
    Guy
    Max
    Smoc
    Miley

    Plus a couple of cover chances with Scott/Guy again and woman’s breast

