Britain’s team head off to Hungary for the world championships full of confidence and taking with them almost 20 top 8 world rankings, including four at number one. Potentially a great meet in prospect then and plenty for Steve, Bob and Katie to look forward to in this preview podcast.
4 thoughts on “Podcast: 2017 World Championships Preview”
I’ve gone for 10 medals!
Men’s 4×200 free
Men’s Medley
Mixed Medley
Peaty x 2
Scott
Guy
Max
Smoc
Miley
Plus a couple of cover chances with Scott/Guy again and woman’s breast
Forgot Ross Murdoch! Chance there too…
And Ben Proud, definitely heading for double figures in the medal table!
Will you be reporting on the swimming from Deaflympics that started today in Samsun Turkey
http://ukdeafsport.org.uk/chef-de-mission-christof-niklaus-announces-deaflympicsgb-captains-for-samsun/
Comments are closed.