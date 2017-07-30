Podcast: World Championships Wrap Up

It was a lucky seven medals for Britain in Budapest as they added gold, silver and two bronzes to the gongs won over the first half of the meet in the closing four days. Bob is back to join Katie and Steve in reviewing the second half of a great championships in Budapest.
FWIW a few of my own observations …
We are lucky to have an outstanding swimmer in Peaty, he is one in a generation kind, and I hope he stays injury and illness free this Olympic cycle…
James Guy is quite a character and thoroughly deserved his medals. I think dropping the 400 free is probably the right decision, if true, but I also hope he doesn’t overload with events [ eg take on 200 fly and all the relays] as it will take its marginal toil on performance, and we know races are won by these.
Ben Proud seems such a lovely lad, and I am happiest for him and his gold in the 50 fly. He may well have come up against the dominant sprinter of his generation in Dressel, but lets see if he can find an equally impressive start ovr the Olympic cycle…
Max Litchfield is on an upward trajectory. He was very dignified when interviewed, and philosophical about coming 4th, twice, but those records swims were mighty impressive in themselves, and he should be very proud of his performance…
Duncan Scott, I did laugh at a comment on UK Swimming forum, about his deceptively boyish looks … I don’t subscribe to the theory he will get faster when he ‘bulks ‘ up, as that is a very delicate balance. I think the best to hope for is that a couple more like him come through the ranks so that we have a very competitive 4 x 100 as well…
The women under performed. There is no getting around that with spinning statistics and talk of ‘managing the environment’ … Plenty of other teenage girls were swimming at their first Worlds, swimming PBs, making finals, and some even making podium… I agree giving youngster experience is essential but I would still expect them to do times better than the trials…
A sprint progamme needs to be implemented. I am sorry but I have never understood why someone swimming 100m should be swimming lengths after lengths after lengths…You wouldn’t get Bolt running middles distances… Some fast youngsters need to be identified and given the opportunity to focus on freestyle sprints…
A different attitude must also be taken to non-Olympic events … two of our golds came from them and other nations do not seem to devalue these events in the way BS clearly has.